Citigroup Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $61.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.81.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,738.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68. Chewy has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $730,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,322 shares of company stock worth $16,955,414 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

