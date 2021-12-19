Citigroup Trims SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Target Price to $16.00

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SKIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkillSoft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

SKIL stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts predict that SkillSoft will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

