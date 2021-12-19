City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.31

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $4.81. City Developments shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 17,758 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDEVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CLSA raised shares of City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get City Developments alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.