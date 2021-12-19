Clarkson (LON:CKN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,470 ($59.07) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CKN. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,295 ($56.76) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,157.43 ($54.94).

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 3,635 ($48.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,842.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,547.91. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,390 ($31.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,225 ($55.83).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

