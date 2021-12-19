Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Short Interest Up 43.1% in November

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CLIM stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Get Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.