Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.54

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 23569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth $10,060,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

