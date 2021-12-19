Colliers Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Colliers Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for SeaChange International’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

SeaChange International stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 61.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter worth about $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 115,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

