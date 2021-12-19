Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.06

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.06 and last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 11378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after buying an additional 270,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 223,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after buying an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.