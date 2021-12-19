Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,858,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Shares of GE stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

