Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $32.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 587,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $32,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $54.99 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09.

