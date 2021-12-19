Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $48,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $273.07 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $255.23 and a one year high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

