Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 655,523 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 629.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,523 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $43,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $62.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

