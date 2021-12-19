Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,368 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $45,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.3% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 157.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 800,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,410,000 after buying an additional 490,365 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $137.75 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

