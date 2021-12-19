CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Raised to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $9.20 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CommScope from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.71.

COMM opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. CommScope has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after buying an additional 1,259,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CommScope by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,388,000 after acquiring an additional 234,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after acquiring an additional 463,338 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CommScope by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after acquiring an additional 937,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 31.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,689 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

