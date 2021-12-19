Community Bank of Raymore Lowers Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. GATX accounts for about 2.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in GATX were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

GATX opened at $100.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.91. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

Several research firms have commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

