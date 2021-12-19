Comparing AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMERISAFE and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $339.48 million 3.02 $86.60 million $4.68 11.30 Lemonade $94.40 million 30.21 -$122.30 million ($3.39) -13.65

AMERISAFE has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERISAFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AMERISAFE and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lemonade 3 2 3 0 2.00

AMERISAFE presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.38%. Lemonade has a consensus target price of $68.13, indicating a potential upside of 47.20%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than AMERISAFE.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 27.85% 17.07% 5.26% Lemonade -189.90% -21.38% -15.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats Lemonade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

