Comparing ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) & Loews (NYSE:L)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ICC alerts:

This table compares ICC and Loews’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $56.52 million 1.01 $3.53 million $2.12 8.21 Loews $12.58 billion 1.14 -$931.00 million $6.13 9.26

ICC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Loews. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ICC and Loews, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Loews 0 0 1 0 3.00

Loews has a consensus target price of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.25%. Given Loews’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loews is more favorable than ICC.

Risk & Volatility

ICC has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 10.61% 7.10% 2.73% Loews 11.10% 6.24% 1.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Loews beats ICC on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Loews Hotels segment operates restaurants and chain of hotels. The Corporate segment includes investment income and interest expenses. The company was founded by Laurence A. Tisch and Preston Robert Tisch in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.