Comparing Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) & The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Volcon alerts:

This table compares Volcon and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group 6.33% 26.54% 14.40%

This table compares Volcon and The Shyft Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.42 $32.82 million $1.55 29.83

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Volcon and The Shyft Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 0 0 N/A The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Shyft Group has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.96%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Volcon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Volcon on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Vehicles segment deals with engineering and manufacturing diesel motor home chassis; provision of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles; and distribution of related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.