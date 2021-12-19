CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,863,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,969,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,266 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period.

Shares of CNMD traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.42. The stock had a trading volume of 405,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,788. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED has a 52 week low of $105.05 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

