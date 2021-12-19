ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 443,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,876,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $175,197,000 after acquiring an additional 146,988 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 27.1% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Truist increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

