Contrasting LiveOne (LVO) & The Competition

LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) is one of 70 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LiveOne to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveOne and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveOne Competitors 845 4506 5248 190 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 21.09%. Given LiveOne’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveOne has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

LiveOne has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne’s peers have a beta of -8.57, indicating that their average share price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveOne and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million -$41.82 million -2.43 LiveOne Competitors $1.53 billion $103.72 million 12.75

LiveOne’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80% LiveOne Competitors 4.60% -36.87% 1.39%

Summary

LiveOne peers beat LiveOne on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

