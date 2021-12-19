Contrasting Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Venus Concept alerts:

41.3% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Venus Concept and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Venus Concept presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 208.10%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Risk & Volatility

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Concept and ClearPoint Neuro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $78.01 million 1.00 -$81.71 million ($0.68) -2.12 ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 20.93 -$6.78 million ($0.57) -19.93

ClearPoint Neuro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venus Concept. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -33.76% -85.75% -20.95% ClearPoint Neuro -75.28% -34.22% -19.35%

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Venus Concept on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc. develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded on November 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.