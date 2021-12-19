Cook Protocol Price Down 8.5% This Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $5.47 million and $1.12 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00053747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.60 or 0.08293772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00077212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,065.53 or 0.99793134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,937,903 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

