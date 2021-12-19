Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 65,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 63,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 35,989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $70,201,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $261.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.41. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $266.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

