Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $347.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.75. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $262.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

