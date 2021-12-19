Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,201,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,443. Corning has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

