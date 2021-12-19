Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on CJREF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:CJREF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $729.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1941 dividend. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

