Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $547.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

