CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $330,074.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00278688 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009099 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002986 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016773 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000194 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

