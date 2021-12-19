Craig Ball Purchases 33,806 Shares of Cobram Estate Olives Ltd (ASX:CBO) Stock

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd (ASX:CBO) insider Craig Ball purchased 33,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.53 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$51,858.40 ($37,041.72).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cobram Estate Olives’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

