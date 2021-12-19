Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ITM Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITM Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.19.

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

