Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

AQN opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 45,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $4,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

