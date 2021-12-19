Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (USOI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 29th

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ USOI opened at $5.01 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs at the end of the most recent quarter.

