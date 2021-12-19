Credits (CS) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $192,463.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

