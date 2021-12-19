Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Up 30.2% in November

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRKR opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Creek Road Miners has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.