Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Up 30.2% in November

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CRKR opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Creek Road Miners has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
About Creek Road Miners
