Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Down 4.5%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 186,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,393,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.69.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 314,590 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 364,520 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,249,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 564,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,253,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 575,857 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

