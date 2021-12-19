Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,441,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,598 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NYSE CEQP opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

