CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.03.

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CRH by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in CRH by 14.2% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CRH by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 73.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in CRH by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 275,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. CRH has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

