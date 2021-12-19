Critical Analysis: Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) vs. Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX)

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) and Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Adhera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals -53.76% -73.47% -22.74% Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -10,592.82%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Petros Pharmaceuticals and Adhera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Adhera Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Adhera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Adhera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $9.56 million 6.00 -$20.59 million N/A N/A Adhera Therapeutics $250,000.00 5.43 -$3.77 million ($0.37) -0.24

Adhera Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adhera Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Petros Pharmaceuticals beats Adhera Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. It also offers prescription medication, such as Stendra for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction; and vacuum erection devices. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

