Critical Review: Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Archaea Energy and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions -8.29% -8.82% -6.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archaea Energy and Stabilis Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 1.84 -$6.76 million ($0.32) -13.50

Archaea Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stabilis Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Archaea Energy and Stabilis Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archaea Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Archaea Energy presently has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.29%. Given Archaea Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Summary

Archaea Energy beats Stabilis Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG. The Power Delivery segment provides power delivery solutions to the global energy industry through its subsidiary in Brazil and joint venture in China. The company was founded on October 21, 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

