Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after acquiring an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after acquiring an additional 169,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Crown by 42.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after acquiring an additional 663,893 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 19.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,080,000 after acquiring an additional 300,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,882,000 after acquiring an additional 198,787 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK opened at $106.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.82. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

