Crowny Hits Market Cap of $6.60 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Crowny has a market cap of $6.60 million and $180,228.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.00 or 0.08277906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00076710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,186.21 or 1.00026280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00049177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

