CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1,139.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 32% higher against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00247641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.92 or 0.00541993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00069950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.