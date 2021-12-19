CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in CSX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in CSX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

