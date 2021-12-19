CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRRF. TD Securities increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

CTRRF stock remained flat at $$13.28 during midday trading on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

