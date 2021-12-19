Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.07. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Shares of CUBI traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $66.17.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

