Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $13.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYXT. Truist started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Truist Financial started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

