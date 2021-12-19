D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 1,494,201 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

