Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTRC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 6,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. Dakota Territory Resource has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

