Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $154.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Shares of DRI traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 796,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

